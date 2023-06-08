Kurt Okraku needs 16 years - Charles Taylor backs proposal to extend term office of GFA Presidents

Sports News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko forward, Charles Taylor says he fully supports the decision of the Executive Council to extend the FA President's term of office.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Statutes Review Committee proposed an extension of the tenure in a report which was submitted to the Executive Council (ExCo).



Ahead of the GFA Congress scheduled for Thursday, July 6 in Kumasi, the ExCo suggested two vice presidents of which one would be a woman to chair the women’s football desk, while the number of members of the Executive Council should be increased from 12 to 23.



According to Taylor, it is prudent to have ample time to complete all projects that have been started, adding that power can be handed over after 16 years.



“I agree with the GFA Exco on extending the term of office of the GFA President. I think Kurt Okraku for instance needs 16 years to complete all the projects he has started. He can hand it over to those who are interested after 16 years”, he told Angel TV Sports.



The Normalization Committee Statutes was developed in 2019 by Dr Kofi Amoah, Naa Odofoley Nortey, Lucy Quist, and Sammy Kuffour who replaced Dua Adonten.



It is reported that, the statues are below the standard of FIFA, CAF, and other sister federations worldwide, hence the need to be reviewed.



LSN/KPE