Kurt Okraku mourns with families of departed juvenile footballers in Offinso accident

Kurt Okraku

The president of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S. Okraku has sent messages of condolence to the families of the deceased juvenile footballers who passed on from an accident that occurred on the Kumasi-Offinso road on Saturday.



Eight (8) juvenile footballers between the ages of 12 and 15 were confirmed dead in the accident which occured on the Offin River on Saturday evening.



The news has changed the entire football mood in the country with the GFA President coming out to mourn with the family of the dead and encouraging all to support them.



In a post on his official Facebook handle, he wrote:



“I have received with a heavy heart the death of 8 juvenile players (African Vision FC) today in Offinso in the Ashanti Region.



“In these trying times, we stand shoulder to shoulder with all the bereaved families, those injured and and those going through psychological stress… It is well…Lets all be supportive,” he noted.



The club, Africa Vision Soccer Academy had come to Afrancho near Kumasi to do the registration for the District Juvenile League and we’re returning to Offinso.



The car carrying the players and some officials blasted a front tire on the Offin Bridge and veered off into the Offin River causing the brutal deaths.

