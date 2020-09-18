Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Kurt Okraku leads Ghana delegation for FIFA

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq) will represent the Ghana Football Association at the 70th FIFA Congress today.



The 70th FIFA Congress which was initially scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 5 was rescheduled to September 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This congress is being held online for the first time in the world governing body’s history as a result of the travel restrictions in many member countries.



Having been appointed as one of the two Scrutineers for the Congress, GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo together with Portugal's Hugo Freitas will count the votes during the Congress in accordance with art. 28 par. 2 lit. e of the FIFA Statutes and art. 3 of the Standing Orders of the Congress.



Mr. Addo is also expected to ensure that the correct majorities and quorums are applied and to count the votes submitted by FIFA member associations.



The following are among the items on the agenda: - the approval of the FIFA Annual Report 2019; - the revised budget for 2019-2022; and - the detailed budget for 2021.



The Congress which will commence at 15:00(CET) will be streamed live on FIFA.com and will be followed by a press conference.

