Kurt Okraku launches passionate defence of Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

President of Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku has defended Otto Addo for combining Black Stars and Dortmund jobs.



The 48-year-old, who replaced Milovan Rajevac qualified the Black Stars to the global showpiece following a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in the final play-offs of the World Cup at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in March.



This saw his contract extended by the GFA until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup which commences in November.



"Let’s go back to our two battles against Nigeria. The country stood up in support of a common foe. We were victors," Kurt said during the pre-world cup activity dubbed “Dinner with the Legends".



"Just look at where our Black Stars have come from. It got to a point, we didn’t have quality. Gradually over time, you see a good team shaping up."



He added, "It is that time that all of us must throw our weight behind the team. Who was the coach that qualified Ghana for the world cup recently? Is it not Otto? Was he a part-time or full-time coach? Let’s be positive."



Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



