Kurt Okraku knows what I can do - Ameenu Shardow justifies his Black Stars' appointment

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ameenu Shardow, a close ally of Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku, has justified his appointment as Black Stars team manager, saying Kurt is aware of his abilities.



The Dreams FC general manager has faced criticism since his appointment as some critics claim he did not deserve the role and only landed it through his relationship with the GFA president.



According to Shardow, Kurt would not have appointed him as the Black Stars team manager, if he(Kurt) did not deem him fit for the position.



"Those who don't have a close relationship with Kurt Okraku are justified to say that. Because they don't have the opportunity to know the kind of person he is.



"Kurt is somebody that, if you are close to him but you don't have the ability to do certain things, he will never give you the opportunity. Because at the end of the day, it's his reputation and credibility that is on the line.



"If I don't the job as required, although I will be blamed, he will be the first to be blamed. There are some people who have been with him for several years, but he overlooked all of them. And with what we talked about he let me know that he needed a personality with a certain skill set.



"So some people like Charles Taylor and others say such things I won't fault them because they don't have the opportunity to know when why he decided to appoint me," he said in an interview with Angel TV.



He admitted that his relationship landed him the position but pointed out that, it only helped Kurt notice his capabilities.



"Secondly, Kurt and I have been close for years and he knows what I can do and what I can't do. Of course, my relationship with him gave me an opportunity for him to see who I am...It's okay. I'm not bothered by people saying such things."



Ameenu Shardow's appointment is one of the few appointments which have led to accusations that GFA president Kurt Okraku practices cronyism in his administration.



Shardow was handed the Black Stars Team manager role in March 2023 prior to Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.



Watch Ameenu Shardow's interview below









EE/OGB