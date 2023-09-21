Kurt Okraku in pole position to secure re-election - Dr Randy Abbey

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Dr Randy Abbey, believes that Kurt Okraku is strongly positioned to secure his re-election as the president of the Football Association.



Okraku, who assumed the presidency in October 2019, is now on the brink of running unopposed in the upcoming 2023 GFA Elections. His sole competitor, George Afriyie, has been disqualified for failing to meet the requirements, and despite filing an appeal, the Appeals Committee has dismissed it.



With the Elective Congress scheduled for October 5 in Tamale, Dr Abbey is confident in Okraku's chances of retaining his position.



“I think that Kurt Okraku is in a pole position to retain his position as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president,” he told 3FM.



Dr Randy Abbey, who doubles as the owner and financier of Heart of Lions, is also in the running to maintain his position on the Executive Council.



He will however face competition from, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Frederick Acheampong, Tony Aubynn, Onyina Asenso, James Kwesi Appiah and Elloeny Amande for one of the five Ghana Premieer League slots on the council.