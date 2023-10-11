Kurt Okraku has done well in his first term - Ex- Prez John Agyekum Kufuor

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor commended Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for his achievements and leadership during his first term.



Following Kurt's re-election, Former President Kufuor expressed his confidence in Kurt's capabilities.



Kurt was re-elected for another four-year term after securing 97.5% of the votes during the elective congress in Tamale on Thursday, October 5, 2023.



During a visit to his Peduase residence to offer condolences for the loss of his wife, Theresa Kufuor, the Executive Council, led by President Simeon-Okraku, received praise from Former President Kufuor.



He acknowledged the energy Kurt had brought to Ghanaian football and encouraged him to continue making positive contributions to the sport in his second term.



The former President stated, "You have done exceedingly well in your first term and I expect you to do more in your second term to elevate the game to a very high standard."



Kurt Okraku's re-election came after George Afriyie was disqualified by the elections committee, leaving Kurt to run unopposed.



