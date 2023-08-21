Kurt Okraku has done well and deserves to continue - Nii Amarkai Amarteifio

Sports News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Board Chairman of Accra Great Olympics, Nii Amarkai Amarteifio, has fully endorsed incumbent GFA boss Kurt Okraku, saying he has done extremely well and deserves another term in office.



Kurt Okraku is seeking re-election in the upcoming GFA elections slated to take place on Wednesday, September, 27, 20233 in Tamale.



Okraku will be facing a stiff contest from George Afriyie who is contesting the position for the second time after losing to Kurt Okraku in 2019.



Nii Amarkai Amarteifio has since thrown his weight behind the incumbent GFA boss to be given another mandate to occupy the seat as the next president of the association.



According to the astute football administrator and politician, Okraku is the right man to head Ghana football after improving women’s football, colts, and juvenile football since he took over power in 2019.



Watch the video below:











LSN/KPE