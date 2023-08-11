Kurt Okraku files nomination for GFA elections

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has filed his nomination to contest for the association’s elections slated for Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at the Radach Memorial Hotel, Tamale.



Okraku will be seeking re-election as GFA capo in the forthcoming elections when his tenure expires in October this year.



Briefing the media after filing his nomination on Friday, August 11, Okraku indicated that his vision is to develop Ghana football to the highest level.



To Kurt Okraku, Ghana football is on the rise and he is the perfect candidate to lead the country’s football to higher heights.



“Ghana football has suffered, Ghana football has struggled but is currently on the rise and I can assure you that, Ghana football is currently in safe hands, and I am that person”, Kurt said.



He stated emphatically that he is ready to welcome ideas from other football administrators including those at the opposition to drive Ghana football to where it should reach.



“Most administrators trust in my vision and we need to work together to achieve that higher height. My hands are opened to other minds to make our football better”, he added.



Kurt Okraku will face keen competition from former GFA Vice President George Afriyie who also declared intention to contest for the GFA Presidential seat in the upcoming elections.









Watch the video below:







Ghana FA President @kurtokraku addresses the media after filing his nomination to contest for a second term in office.#GameChanger pic.twitter.com/IiBfpW6Ti1 — Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@SheikhTophic) August 11, 2023

LSN/KPE