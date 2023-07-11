Kurt Okraku did not fund the distribution of football boots – George Afriyie

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie says the distribution of football boots to all Division One and Premier League Clubs was not funded by President of the FA Kurt Okraku.



Prior to the commencement of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League, Kurt Okraku assured all Division One League clubs will receive 30 football boots each year and truly delivered on his promise in the just-ended 2022/23 season.



A total number of One Thousand Four Hundred and Forty (1,440) pair of boots was supplied to the 48 Division One League clubs and Five Hundred and forty (540) pair of boots were delivered to the Premier League clubs, taking the number of boots to be shared to One Thousand nine hundred and eighty (1,980).



According to the astute football administrator, “Kurt Okraku never funded the distribution of football boots to Premier and Division One League clubs”, he told Angel TV.



However, speaking at the 29th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association, held at KNUST Great Hall in Kumasi on Monday, July 10, Kurt Okraku opined that, amid the many challenges confronting Ghana football, the association is doing its bid to ignite passion and create wealth for all.



According to Kurt Okraku “Division One clubs will each now receive GHC 80,000 next season as incentives”, he said.



George Afriyie is among the candidates who have shown interest to compete in the next GFA presidential election which is slated for October 2023.



