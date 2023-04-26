Kurt Okraku details how ex-footballers can help develop Ghana football after Stephen Appiah rant

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has urged retired players to bring their experience to bare by helping find solutions the the problems confronting Ghana football.



During a meeting with members of the GFA and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Kurt Okraku emphasized the relevance of ex-players to the development of the sport in Ghana.



Okraku urged PFAG to make recommendations and proposals on the current GFA statutes, which are under review for possible amendments.



"I think the relevance of footballers in the football ecosystem cannot be underestimated in any way and as the leader of this Association, I have always respected and placed a premium on footballers not only because of the entertainment you provided but also due to the joy that you brought into the homes of millions across the globe during your active football days," Kurt Okraku said.



“We have a lot to do as stakeholders to push this industry to greater heights. I know the power and influence that you all carry as individuals and as a unit hence this meeting.



“I want us to look into the various issues that confront us and to find solutions to the challenges of our beloved industry including player welfare, standard contract, the role of the footballers in scouting, talent identification, coaching, support, funding and other identified pathways.



“We need these kinds of meetings to look into the real issues and challenges that pose a threat to us from player welfare, infrastructure, training and knowledge acquisition, exchange programs and capacity building,” he added.



The meeting was attended by former players such as Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, John Mensah, and John Painstil, among others.



