Kurt Okraku defends Bernhard Lippert's appointment as GFA Technical Director

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has defended Bernhard Lippert's appointment as the Technical Director of the FA.



The GFA at the expiration of Oti Akenteng’s contract decided to part ways with him where an application was opened for interested coaches to apply for the job.



However, the FA ended up hiring Bernhard Lippert who formerly worked as the technical trainer for the Azerbaijani Football Federation.



The German was appointed on a two-year deal.



His appointment received a lot of backlash from a session of Ghanaians but according to Kurt Okraku, he is the best man for the job.



“I have an appetite for quality coaches; coaches who can bring results. If it happens that a yellow coach can give me results, I’ll go for the yellow coach."



“Lippert was one of the close to 200 applicants for the TD job and he came up tops; whether he is white or black doesn’t matter; he came up tops and he’s the best,” he said in an interview with Football Made in Ghana.



“I’ve worked with a lot of local coaches that I have employed and if you give me the belief that you know your business, I’ll work with you,” Okraku said.