Kurt Okraku debunks nepotism claims at GFA

Sports News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: supersport.com

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has played down rumours that he appoints persons who have closer ties with him



Speaking to SuperSport’s Juliet Bawuah, Kurt said the FA’s appointments have been based solely on merit.



“We were given the opportunity to serve at a time where the entire football ecosystem had crumpled and it was important for us to bring on board people who were ready and who we think will help us to deliver our mandate.”



He added that every single individual who has been appointed to work under him at the GFA is passionate and willing to help serve the football industry.



“What we have done is to look around every corner of the football ecosystem finding out who is willing, who has the right levels of passion and who is prepared to go 26 hours without sleeping like my good self to serve our football industry.”



Kurt has spent three and half years as leader of the Ghana Football Association.



