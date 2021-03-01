Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Kurt Okraku commends referee Selorm Yao Bless and assistants for Super Clash performance

Kurt E.S Okraku, GFA President

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S Okraku, has lauded the performance of referee Selorm Yao and his assistants in the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



The Ghana FA Chief reckons the outstanding matchday 14 GPL fixture was devoid of controversy and a great exhibition for Ghana Football.



“The match officials who did today’s Super Clash have brought respect to the trade..



"Much respect !!!!! and Kudos to the appointment Committee. Continuous investment in these officials will make them better and this is our vision.



#bringbackthelove” he posted on his Facebook page.



Two missed penalties in either half by Kwame Opoku for Kotoko and Isaac Mensah for Hearts meant that match ended in a goalless draw.



The result sees Kotoko stay 7th on the table with 24 points with one game in hand. While Hearts of Oak lie 6th with the same number of points as their rivals but with a superior goal difference.



