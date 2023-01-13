Kurt Okraku breaks silence on poor stadium attendance, says it's not GFA's responsibility

Sports News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku, has broken his silence on the poor stadium attendance that has characterized the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



The low patronage of the Ghana Premier League in the ongoing season has become a major concern for stakeholders, with some blaming the media for the low attendance at match venues.



The poor stadium attendance has been a problem in the last couple of years, but in the ongoing season, even giants Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak are struggling to get 2000 fans to watch their games on average.



In response, Kurt Okraku urged the 18 Premier League clubs to implement measures to encourage their fans to attend games, stating that it is not the GFA's responsibility to do so.



“Our fans are absent, our spectators are absent, we playing football, we doing the business of football bout our fans are not consuming our football. It should be a concern to every club owner that your fans are far away from your clubs and this is not the responsibility of the FA, it’s your responsibility,” Kurt Okraku said as quoted by footballghana.



He urged them to put in place proper measures and strategies that would bring the fans back to the stadiums.



"There are other competing entertainment opportunities for every person and if you are not practical, proactive, and don’t put up strategies that will bring back your fans believe me, your fans will not come. We need to be pragmatic, scientific and we need to go back to the basics on how to win the twelve-man back into our football.”



“Usually, it’s very normal for everybody to point fingers at Ghana FA but it’s a lie, it’s your time to do some work, it’s your time as club owners and executives to listen to your fans, go to your fans, find their worries and wore them back and this is a challenge I throw to each one of us. We love our football; we want more money in football but we can’t be sleeping. We have to think about how to win the supporters back to the stadium,” he added.