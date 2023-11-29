Kurt Okraku boosts Black Queens' morale ahead of crucial Women's AFCON qualifier

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has visited the Black Queens at their Accra training ground, gearing up for a crucial Women's Africa Cup of Nations final round 1st leg qualifier against Namibia.



To secure a spot in next year's tournament in Morocco, the "Black Queens" must triumph over the "Brave Gladiators" of Namibia across two legs.



Accompanying President Simeon-Okraku were General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton, and Head of Women's Football at the Technical Directorate, Ama Brobey Williams.



During his visit, President Okraku motivated both the playing squad and the technical team, urging them to deliver an impressive performance in their pursuit of qualification.



The game is slated for a 3:30 pm. kick-off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023.



This encounter marks a significant step for the Black Queens, and President Simeon-Okraku's presence underscores the importance the Ghana FA places on supporting its national teams, fostering a sense of unity and determination as they strive for success on the international stage.



