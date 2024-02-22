Kurt Okraku, Sports Minister visit Black Queens amid unpaid bonuses outcry

Sports News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, visited the camp of the Black Queens ahead of their game against Zambia on Friday, February 23, 2024.



The visit follows a public outcry over the ministry’s refusal to pay bonuses owed the Black Queens.



Kurt Okraku and Mustapha Ussif, in the company of Black Queens management committee chair Gifty Oware, held a meeting with the players to discuss the monetary issues and motivate them ahead of the Zambian game.



Images shared by the official social media handle of the Black Queens indicate that the players were excited about the meeting as they exchanged pleasantries with the GFA president and the Sports Minister.



Players of the Black Queens who participated in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the previous rounds of the Olympic Games qualifiers are owed $7,500 each as winning bonuses.



GhanaWeb understands that the ministry agreed to pay each player $2,500 per round, and the team has, so far, played four rounds - two in the Olympic Games qualifiers and two in the AWCON qualifiers. They received payment for one round, remaining three.



They are in the final round of the Olympic Games qualifiers and will face Zambia in the first leg in Accra on Friday before the second leg in Zambia on Wednesday, February 27, 2024.





Camp Update: @ghanafaofficial Prez, @kurtokraku, Minister of Youth and Sports, @ussif_mustapha, our Management committee Chairperson, Dr. Gifty Oware Mensah visited us ahead of our upcoming game.



We appreciate it ????????#MissionVolta????#ShineBlackQueens ✨???????? pic.twitter.com/godXKayS5I — Ghana Women National Teams ???????? (@GhanaWNT) February 22, 2024

