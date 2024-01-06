Kurt Okraku, GFA officials attend One Week celebration of late Kotoko legend Papa Arko

Sports News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) was ably represented on Thursday when the One Week celebration of late Asante Kotoko legend Papa Arko was held.



The former Ghanaian star passed away on November 26, after battling with an illness.



Papa Arko was the captain of Asante Kotoko in the late 1970s and early 1980s and played a key role in the team’s history.



He also represented Ghana in two (2) Cup of Nations tournaments.



As Captain, he led Kotoko to victory in the 1983 CAF Champions League and was a member of the team that placed second in the 1982 Africa Cup of Champions Clubs following a defeat to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.



The One Week celebration which was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi was attended by GFA President Kurt Okraku and several other officials.



Several ex-teammates of the late Papa Arko and some retired footballers also attended.