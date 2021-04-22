You are here: HomeSports2021 04 22Article 1239928

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Kurt Okraku Chairs GFA Juvenile Committee

GFA President, Kurt Okraku GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku will continue as chairman of the Juvenile Committee for one more year.

Executive Council member Samuel Anim Addo also retains his place as Vice Chairman as some changes have been made to the Committee.

Joining the Committee is Waisu Ali, General Manager of Division One League side, Accra Cities FC.

Waisi has enormous years of experience in juvenile football and will contribute a great of experience and expertise to the committee.

Here is the full list of committee members:

Kurt E.S. Okraku- Chairman

Samuel Anim Addo - Vice Chairman

Mensah Agbovor - Member

Eugene Jacquuaye - Member

Amidu Abdulai - Member

Michael Fiaduse - Member

Waisu Ali - Member

Abubakar Kassim - Member

