Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Kumerica Ten Hag - Asante Kotoko fans turn heat on Prosper Ogum after latest defeat

Some Asante Kotoko fans have descended on head coach Prosper Ogum Narteh after a disappointing defeat at home to Dreams FC on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

The angry red army have compared him to struggling Manchester United Erik Ten Hag, labelling Ogum as the Ghanaian version of the Dutch. Others have also called for his head.

Ogum's second spell at Kotoko has been nothing close to what the fans anticipated after leading them to a League triumph in his first outing.

This season he has steered the Porcupines to just two wins in nine matches, losing three and drawing the other four games.

The home defeat against Dreams FC means the Porcupine Warriors are without a win in three games, losing all three of them.

Dreams pip Kotoko at home following Abdul Aziz Issah's sublime freekick goal in the first half, which turned out to be the match-winner.

Asante Kotoko, following their poor form, sit 14th on the table with 10 points out of possible 27.




















