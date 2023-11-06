Kumerica Ten Hag - Asante Kotoko fans turn heat on Prosper Ogum after latest defeat

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Some Asante Kotoko fans have descended on head coach Prosper Ogum Narteh after a disappointing defeat at home to Dreams FC on Sunday, November 5, 2023.



The angry red army have compared him to struggling Manchester United Erik Ten Hag, labelling Ogum as the Ghanaian version of the Dutch. Others have also called for his head.



Ogum's second spell at Kotoko has been nothing close to what the fans anticipated after leading them to a League triumph in his first outing.



This season he has steered the Porcupines to just two wins in nine matches, losing three and drawing the other four games.



The home defeat against Dreams FC means the Porcupine Warriors are without a win in three games, losing all three of them.



Dreams pip Kotoko at home following Abdul Aziz Issah's sublime freekick goal in the first half, which turned out to be the match-winner.



Asante Kotoko, following their poor form, sit 14th on the table with 10 points out of possible 27.







The true supporters are not happy ????????????????????. They want Ogum sacked. Savk that Fraud Coach now pic.twitter.com/Wg6pCaRfQz — Fab_Curry (@FabCurry) November 5, 2023

Them go sack Ogum before Ten Hag ???????? — Dichemso Doncic (@lightsout_8) November 5, 2023

Is Asante Kotoko’s coach Prosper Ogum related to Manchester United’s Erik Ten Hag? Or Ten Hag is Ogum’s role model — BENJAMIN || TFDistrictFC on YOUTUBE???????????????????? (@defoBenjamin) November 5, 2023

Dr prosper Ogum is just like Erik ten hag, he will play his favorite no matter what. What’s making him bench zeze ?some useless sports journalist in Kumasi thought running Kotoko was easy.Mmoaa!! — Ayeduase Pulisic (@quame_age) November 2, 2023

People assert that Ten Hag is no difference from Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum. Allow them to work ok, somebody's father. — AYEDUASE YESU ✝️ (@WalkWithSummers) November 4, 2023

#RomeoWrites✍️

Abdul Aziz Issah's goal against Asante Kotoko under review.



- The Kotoko wall were too slow to close down the shot



- Danlad could have done better he reminds me of Chelsea's Kepa



- Prosper Ogum might be sacked before Ten Hag#RomeoWrites✍️ ????StarTimes pic.twitter.com/570wvTQjSb — #RomeoWrites✍️ (@Ro4Romeo) November 5, 2023

Your favorite coach resigned because he felt (NYA management) where not signing players that fit he's so called ogum ball. Now that you are back and given the chance to do your own player signings without any interference,See the rubbish recruitment you did. wei ye coach ???? pic.twitter.com/2S1rV97mcu — NYA Kotoko AK-0000519 (@kwekugari) November 5, 2023

Coach Seydou Zerbo was seriously vilified by our agenda driven media for no just course and yet Ogum is here disgracing himself with sheer incompetence!!!! pic.twitter.com/OHDq8sCZoH — Hajj Mustapha (@HajjMustapha11) November 5, 2023

Some Kotoko fans are booing and throwing bottles at Coach Prosper Ogum at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium . — Isco (@Saliu_Isco) November 5, 2023

