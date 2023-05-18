Kumasi is ready to stage a world class tournament – LOC Member

Sports News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

A member of the Local Organizing Committee for the upcoming WAFU Zone-B U20 Girls Cup, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, says Kumasi is ready to host the maiden edition of the tournament, which kicks off from May 20 – June 3, 2023.



The host nation, Ghana, will serve as the venue for this prestigious championship, where six other member countries will battle it out for regional glory.



The Black Princess, led by Coach Yusif Basigi, have been pitted in Group B alongside Benin and Cote d'Ivoire, while Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Togo tussle it out in Group B.



Speaking on Ghana's readiness ahead of the championship, Madam Nsiah Asare, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Hasaacas Ladies, expressed optimism and the need to showcase Ghana's rich culture and history to the world.



"We have been planning and working hard over the past few days, and I can assure the people of Ghana that a lot is going on behind the scenes to stage a world-class tournament. This is another great opportunity for the Ashanti Region to showcase our rich culture and history to the world", she told Original FM.



The tournament format entails three teams in Group A, with each team playing two matches before advancing to the knockout stages.



The top two teams from each group will then secure their place in the highly anticipated semi-finals.



Meanwhile, head coach Yussif Basigi has presented his final 20 players for the competition, as they will open their campaign on Saturday, May 20, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before taking on Benin in the last Group game.



However, the Princess, in a pre-tournament friendly, thrashed their counterparts from Niger 11-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



