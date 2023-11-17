Kumasi fans boo over-zealous Black Stars bodyguard for allegedly trying to force out Jay Bahd

Sports News of Friday, 17 November 2023

The supposed bodyguard of the Black Stars who was recently in the news for allegedly assaulting a US-based Ghanaian journalist has become the subject of discussion again after he allegedly tried to force out Kumasi-based rapper, Jay Bahd from the inner perimeter of the Black Stars



In a video shared by Angel TV, one of the Black Stars' bouncers was spotted preventing the artiste from entering the pitch while the players were training.



Moments later the musician was escorted from the pitch area by the police as he went to stand at the side to watch the team's training.



The fans who watched the training from the stands boo the bouncer for his act towards the Kumasi-based artiste.



Eventually, Jay Bahd was made to engage with the players after the training where he shared a video with Kudus Mohammed on X.



The Black Stars trained behind closed days for three days before having an open training on Thursday, November 16, 2023.



Ghana will face Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers today, November 17, 2023.



The game will come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 16:00 GMT kickoff time.





Watch the Jay Bhad moment with the bouncer below





RUMORS: So the blackstars bouncer decided not to allow JayBhad to meet the players , my case is why didn’t the blackstars play in any other stadium apart from Kumasi ?



Ans : ………….. ?



Chale , u mennerz for respect Ksi artist . pic.twitter.com/K1dvOb1nzW — STREET IS WATCHING ON YOUTUBE (@djsliming) November 17, 2023

