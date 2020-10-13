Sports News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Kumasi Asante Kotoko sign Black Stars goalie Razak Abalora

Abalora with Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

It’s double delight for goalkeeper Razak Abalora as he has been announced as Kotoko’s latest signing barely a day after making his Black Stars debut.



Abalora manned the post as the Black Stars recovered from a heavy defeat to Mali to inflict a heavier one on Qatar on Monday, October 12, 2020.



Less than 24 hours after an impressive outing for Ghana, Kotoko have unveiled him as their fourth signing of the transfer window.



The arrival of Abalora makes Kotoko’s goalkeeping situation more intriguing.



The club now have four national team goalkeepers on their books with Felix Annan and Abalora being members of the Black Stars while Kwame Baah is the lead goalie for the Black Stars B.



Ibrahim Danlad who will now drop to fourth choice is a goalie for the national under-20 team.



Annan has in several interviews expressed frustrations after he lost his role to Kwame Baah at the start of the scrapped 2019/2020 season.



He is likely to consider other options following the arrival of Abalora who was signed on the recommendations of coach Maxwell Konadu.



Abolora was heavily linked with Dreams FC with some conspiracy theorist connecting his Black Stars call-up to Dreams’ reported interest in him.



He joins Kotoko as a free agent following the termination of his contract with Azam FC.



Kotoko are also said to be closing in on former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong.



The 28-year-old is on the verge of signing a 2-year deal with Kotoko.





