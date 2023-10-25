Kumasi Asante Kotoko interested in Dede Ayew?

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has reportedly drawn interest from Ghana Premier League giant Asante Kotoko.



According to the rumors in the media space, the Kotoko board is weighing the possibility of signing Ayew.



However, the club's former spokesperson, Obed Acheampong says Asante Kotoko have not contacted Ayew over a possible move.



Detailing how the Kotoko executives feel about the deal, he said his sources told him 'a move looks impossible' with the Africa Cup of Nations a few weeks away from the start.



Ayew is unattached since he was released by Nottingham Forest after a short loan spell in the 2022/2023 season.



He last featured for Ghana in a 3-0 win over Liberia, playing only 15 minutes of the game.



His last club appearance dates back to May 28, 2023. He played one minute in the game that ended 1-1.





TWI NEWS









EE/KPE