Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Kudus will be refined at Ajax - Former Kotoko coach

Kudus is on a five-year deal at Ajax

Former Asante Kotoko gaffer, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani says Mohammed Kudus have the requisite qualities to become a top player at Ajax Amsterdam.



The 19-year-old Ghana international joined the Dutch side for a five year deal from Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland.



And according to the Nordsjaelland youth coach, Kudus will be a better player at Ajax.



“Kudus Mohammed has fully developed well and I believe that Ajax is the gateway," Didi told Happy Sports.



"He chose the right option to join Ajax despite the several offers from top European clubs.



“Ajax will refine him and that they will also prepare him for the top European football.



"Ajax is one of the best clubs in Europe that play good football and also develop young players.



“He will turn up to be a world-class player because of the transition we have given him here at Nordsjaelland."



Kudus joined Nordsjaelland from Ghanaian outfit Right to Dream Academy in 2018.



Kudus scored 11 times in 25 league outings for Danish fold Nordsjaelland this season.



He was linked to Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Real Madrid before choosing Erik Ten Hag's side.



The Accra-born is in the running for the 2020 Golden Boy Award, a prize for the most outstanding U21 player in Europe.



Kudus, who has also represented Ghana at U20 level, made his senior debut for the Black Stars in November last year, scoring in a 2-0 triumph over South Africa.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.