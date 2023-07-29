Kudus wants to play in EPL and nothing else - Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan

Sports News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a fervent pursuit of his Premier League dream, talented football sensation Mohammed Kudus has caught the attention of Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan.



With aspirations reaching new heights, the Black Stars midfielder is resolutely set on making a significant move to one of the world's most prestigious football stages.



As speculations swirl around his future, the Premier League stands as the ultimate destination for the eager young player.



Chelsea and Arsenal have expressed interest in Kudus, but Van der Kraan told Sky Sports that a call from Ten Hag would persuade him to join United.



“He is very keen on a move to the Premier League, whether that is a top club in London or Manchester. As soon as Ten Hag would knock on his door, he would go,”he said.



Mohammed Kudus joined de Godenzonen on 16th July 2020. Last season the 22-year-old midfielder made 30 appearances, scored 11 goals, and assisted three.