Kudus, two other Black Stars players commend Inaki Williams after winning Copa del Rey

Sports News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohammed Kudus, Gideon Mensah, and Elisha Owusu have all applauded their Black Stars teammate Inaki Williams, who won the Copa del Rey with Atheltic Club on Saturday, April 6, 2024.



Inaki after winning his first major honour for Atletic Club took to Instagram to post pictures of himself and the trophy with the caption "Dream unlocked".



The trio commented on Inaki's post using emojis to express their joy for their national teammate's win.



Based on the events leading to the win, Mallorca took the lead after Daniel Rodriguez gave them a first-half lead.



Athletic Club found themselves back in the game in the second half after Nico Williams set up Oihan Sancet for the equaliser in the 50th minute.



The game did not see any more goals including extra-time as Atheltic Club went on to win 4-2 on penalties.





Checkout Kudus, Elisha and Gideon Mensah's comment on Inaki's post on Instagram:







