Kudus to retain number 20 jersey at Ajax amid speculation of impending departure

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus will continue donning the number 20 jersey for Ajax during the upcoming 2023/24 season, as the Dutch club recently confirmed its player jersey assignments during an open day event with fans.



The decision comes amidst growing speculations about Kudus' potential departure from the club.



The 23-year-old midfielder has recently been a subject of intense transfer discussions, with numerous top-tier European clubs expressing interest in his services.



Premier League teams, in particular, have emerged as frontrunners for his signature, heightening anticipation around his future.



Brighton and Hove Albion reportedly have reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Kudus. However, details regarding personal terms negotiations between the player and the English club remain undisclosed.



Ajax, for their part, have set a definitive deadline for finalizing any potential transfer deals involving Kudus.



The club has stipulated a Wednesday (July 9) deadline, at which point interested parties are expected to reach an agreement.



The player's price tag has been estimated at approximately €40 million.



Should the deadline pass without an accord, Ajax has signaled its intent to cease negotiations, unless a higher offer surfaces.