Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Kudus to be out for months - Ajax

Ghanaian International Mahammed Kudus

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus has suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him away from the game for months.



Kudus hobbled off the pitch in his first UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool after 6 minutes.



In a battle for the ball with Liverpool’s Fabinho, there was a knee-to-knee collision which left the midfielder flying.



He came off worse after the incident and had to be assisted off the field immediately for medical attention. Ajax lost the game by a goal to nil courtesy a Nicholas Tagliafico own goal.



Now, it has been confirmed that the Ghanaian will be out of the game for months.



Ajax put the message out on their official Twitter feed in a bid to inform their fans of the unlucky event last night.





Come back stronger, Mo! ??



Mohammed Kudus has suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him sidelined for several months.#UCL — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 22, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.