Kudus scores twice in West Ham's 5-0 thumping of Freiburg in Europa League

Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus scored twice in a space of eight minutes in West Ham United's dominant win over Freiburg in the Europa League.



The March 14, 2024 fixture at the London Stadium saw the Hammers hit five unanswered goals past the German visitors.



Two first-half goals by Paqueta and Bowen in the 9th and 32nd minutes respectively set West Ham on the way to eliminating the Germans who had a one-goal lead from the first leg.



West Ham continued from where they left off in the second half with Cresswell's goal in the 51st minute.



Kudus then stepped up with two blistering goals, first in the 77th and then in the 85th minute.



The London side will now await their opponents in the quarter-finals.





Our record win in any European competition.



