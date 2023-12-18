Kudus reveals how West Ham coaches guided him to score against Wolves

Sports News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfield sensation, Mohammed Kudus, has shared that West Ham's coaching staff played a crucial role in his outstanding performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers.



In a remarkable display, Kudus secured a two-goal lead for West Ham United in their recent match against Wolves, with both goals showcasing his skill and precision.



The first goal came from an exquisite assist by Brazilian maestro Lucas Paquetá, seizing an opportunity created by Wolves' defensive lapse following a corner.



Kudus extended his tally just ten minutes later, capitalizing on yet another well-timed assist from Paquetá.



After the game, Kudus expressed his gratitude to the West Ham coaching team for equipping him with valuable information on exploiting the Wolves goalkeeper's vulnerabilities.



"Before the game, I had the information from the Technical team that when I come inside, I should take the short corner because the goalkeeper is expecting the balls from the other corner. I had that information, so it was at the back of my head. When I came in, it was a natural flow," Kudus revealed.



With this brilliant brace, Kudus has now accumulated an impressive nine goals since joining West Ham from Ajax at the beginning of the season.





"I just did my thing" ✨



Mohammed Kudus on his magical performance ???? pic.twitter.com/os05qiveWF — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 17, 2023

JNA/NOQ