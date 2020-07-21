Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Kudus’ record-breaking transfer should motivate GFA and govt to invest in grassroot football – Oti Akenteng

Ex-Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Director, Francis Oti Akenteng has called on the association and the Ministry of Youth And Sports to invest in grassroot football to unearth hidden talents for the country.



The veteran coach reiterated that Kudus Mohammed's move to Dutch giants, Ajax Amsterdam should be a motivational factor for people who want to venture into football business.



The former Black Stars attacker signed a five year deal with Ajax for a transfer record for teenager from Ghana worth 9 million Euros from FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark and was handed with the number 20 jersey.



In an interview with S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, the former Accra Hearts of Oak coach encouraged the GFA and the Sports Ministry to be keen about grassroot football which he believe can help the country to get great footballers in the future.



“Now everybody knows that it is good to start our development from the grassroot because Kudus Mohammed is a product from the grassroot. It will be important for the Ghana FA to take it very serious that we need to develop our young ones from the grassroot”



“When we are able to nature them from the grassroot, the U-17, U-20 and other national teams will not struggle with talents. I feel proud to be a Ghanaian now because of Kudus move to Ajax” he stated.

