Kudus is the type of player people will go to stadium to watch - Ajax manager

Sports News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax manager John Heitinga believes Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is one of the players' fans who come to the stadium purposely to watch due to his exceptional qualities.



The 22-year-old provided an assist for Steven Berghuis goal as Ajax defeated De Graapschap 3-0 in the quarter-final of the KNVB Cup.



Speaking after the game, Heitinga praised the qualities of the attacking midfielder.



"Mohammed Kudus is a player with exceptional qualities. He can go past players, he is very good in small spaces, this is the type of player you go to the stadium for," said Heitinga after the game.



Jorge Sanchez opened the scoring for Ajax before Steven Bergwijn lashed onto Kudus' assist. Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey sealed victory in the second half.



The former FC Nordsjaelland player has scored 15 goals and provided four assists across all competitions for the Dutch champions this season.



Kudus is already attracting interest from some of the big clubs in Europe, with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag keen on reuniting with his former player.



JNA/FNOQ