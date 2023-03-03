Kudus is a type of player people go to the stadium to watch - Ajax boss John Heitinga

Sports News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Ajax manager John Heitinga has heaped praise on Ghana star Mohammed Kudus following his outstanding performance for the club.



The 22-year-old has been in a rich vein of form for the Dutch giants this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 4 assists across competitions.



The midfielder excelled when Ajax inflicted a 3-0 win over De Graapschap in the Dutch Cup on Thursday night.



He provided an assist as Ajax thumped their opponent to progress to the semi-finals.



Kudus has been the best player for Ajax since Heitinga took over from former manager Alfred Schreuder.



"Mohammed Kudus is a player with exceptional qualities. He can go past players, he is very good in small spaces, this is the type of player you go to the stadium for," said Heitinga after the game.