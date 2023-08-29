Kudus is a combination of Tevez and Benayoun - John Paintsil

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana defender, John Paintsil has described new West Ham United signing Mohammed Kudus as a blend of former players Carlos Tevez and Yossi Benayoun.



West Ham secured the Ghana international on a five-year deal from Ajax Amsterdam.



Paintsil who played for West Ham, noted that the club's supportive environment will be to the benefit of Kudus, his family, and the Ghana national team.



Speaking on Akoma FM, Paintsil expressed confidence that Kudus' inclusion would enhance West Ham's Premier League campaign, stating that Kudus embodies the qualities of both Carlos Tevez and Yossi Benayoun.



"Signing for West Ham is a great choice and a good decision taken by the young man. West Ham is a big platform with a big family which opens great doors for every player that joins them," Paintsil said on Akoma FM.



"This decision will help Kudus and his family as well as the Black Stars. And with his inclusion now, their Premier League campaign will be a great one. He (Kudus) is a replica of Carlos Tevez and Yossi Benayoun," he added.



Kudus is set to make his West Ham debut in an upcoming match against Luton Town.



