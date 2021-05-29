Kudus intensifies Sulemana’s Ajax transfer report with social media post

Sports News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has fueled Kamaldeen Sulemana to Ajax reports with a rare social media post.



Sulemana is currently one if the most sought-after youngsters in world football following his incredible performance for FC Nordsjaelland in the just ended season.



The teenager has been linked with several elite European clubs including Manchester United and Ajax ahead of the upcoming transfer market.



But per reports, the 19-year-old will be joining Ajax as it appears the Amsterdamers are pushing for the deal.



On Thursday, several portals in Ghana reported that Sulemana has all but agreed to move to the Dutch capital, a move that will see him link up with former Nordsjaelland teammate and compatriot Kudus.



The pair are also set to link up on international duty, having both been named in Ghana’s 30-man squad for friendly fixtures against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire in June.



