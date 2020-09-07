Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Kudus has the mentality and skill to settle at Ajax – Laryea Kingston

Mohammed Kudus became the most expensive Ghanaian teenage footballer when he made a €9 million move from Danish side Nordsjaelland to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.



It’s a move that has been praised by soccer pundits as a good leap for a player with a promising football career.



Kudus is regarded as one of the world’s best talents and is among the shortlist for the 2020 Golden Ball Award.



It is common knowledge in the football space that not all players can adapt quickly when they join new clubs.



The leap from Nordsjaelland to Ajax is a huge one and Kudus could suffer such early shocks but Laryea Kingston, a Ghanaian football legend expects his transition from Denmark to Holland to be a smooth one.



Laryea who now works for Right to Dream, the football academy that nurtured Kudus thinks that the 19-year-old has got the required skills and mentality to hit the ground running at Ajax.



Laryea says the Nima-born midfielder is blessed with a tough mentality to navigate the challenges that might come his way in his early days at Ajax.



“Being with Right to Dream since he was eleven years provided him with all the fundamentals in football.



“His skills go beyond the football pitch because he is mentally tough and knows how to relate with people.



“This is a good move for him and I expect him to settle in quickly,” he revealed to Citi Sports



Even before the Dutch season kicks off, Kudus is already earning plaudits from his coach, Erik Ten Haag.



Haag is wowed by the talent of the youngster who scored his first Ajax goal in a pre-season friendly with Germany club Frankfurt.



“I have seen the same as you. It was an excellent performance by Kudus. He still has to search a bit about how to position, but if he is further integrated into our playing style, he will grow to an even higher level”, he said after the game.





