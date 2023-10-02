'Kudus has settled in at the club really well' - West Ham assistant coach expects impact

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

West Ham assistant coach Billy McKinlay has expressed confidence in the potential impact of Ghana international Mohammed Kudus at the club.



Kudus joined West Ham this summer from Dutch giants Ajax and has already made an impression during his time with the Hammers.



The 23-year-old has made four Premier League appearances, all as a substitute, as well as two starts in the Europa League and EFL Cup, scoring twice.



While Kudus has showcased his talent, Manager David Moyes has emphasised that the club won't rush him into Premier League football, preferring to ease him into the league gradually.



McKinlay echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the challenging nature of the Premier League and the need for patience in adapting to its demands.



"Mohammed Kudus has settled in at the club really well and we can see there is a talented footballer there who cares about his football and wants to come in and contribute," McKinlay told the club’s Official Website.



"I think we maybe just have to be mindful of the fact it is a really tough league, the Premier League and it’s really difficult to come in and set it alight."



Although there is a somewhat cautious approach surrounding Kudus, McKinlay does believe that he will be making an impact for our Hammers.



"We have to be patient with him," added the assistant coach. "But we certainly think he’s going to be a good player for us," he added.