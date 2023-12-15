Kudus does it again! - Check out how BBC, ESPN UK, Live Score, others reacted on X

Sports News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Within a quarter of an hour into West Ham's Europa League fixture against Freiburg, Mohammed Kudus had become the subject of discussion by most news portals on X (formerly Twitter).



His well-taken goal at home gave David Moyes' side the lead in a game that eventually ended 2-0 against their German opponents.



Kudus got a starting role in the December 14, 2023 game, impacting the game with his pace and strength which give Freiburg defenders a hard time.



When the defenders failed to pick one of his runs, he collected an over-the-top pass from inside the opponent's half on his chest, before dummying the oncoming goalie and making enough contact with the ball to send the home bench and fans into a frenzy.



The BBC, ESPN UK, Live Score and Atlantic Football were among some of the major portals that reported about the strike Kudus' sitting on ad boards celebration.



With his goal, Mohammed Kudus has three goals for West Ham in the group stage of the Europa League after making five appearances.



The win secured West Ham's spot in the knockout stage as winners of Group A.



See how the BBC and others reported Kudus' goal on X





Kudus with the casual celebration ????



West Ham have a new star on their hands???????????? pic.twitter.com/WIxwTmPh6o — LiveScore (@livescore) December 14, 2023

No player has scored more Europa League goals for West Ham than Mohammed Kudus (3). ⚒️#UEL pic.twitter.com/AnrmZBUYHb — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 14, 2023

Mohammed Kudus only cost West Ham £38m ????



One of the bargains of the season ???? pic.twitter.com/HLocD57wb7 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 14, 2023

The pass, the control, the timing of the run, the finish...



Mohammed Kudus gives West Ham United the lead over Freiburg in some style ????



???? @footballontnt #WHUFC | #UEL pic.twitter.com/rV4DBAzWaD — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 14, 2023

Mohammed Kudus with one of the best celebrations of the season ???? pic.twitter.com/ncfSGyaa9T — OneFootball (@OneFootball) December 14, 2023

14th minute, 14 shirt.



Kudus on the scoresheet for West Ham. 7 goals so far. pic.twitter.com/9TpJhbYd7R — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) December 14, 2023

