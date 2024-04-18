Kudus can replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool - Jose Enrique

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Former Liverpool defender, Jose Enrique has tipped Mohammed Kudus as the suitable replacement for Mohamed Salah who could leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.



The Egyptian striker has been linked with several moves to the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ittihad is reported to have tabled up a staggering £200 million bid for Salah.



With Liverpool in the market looking for a good replacement for their star player, Jose Enrique named some players including Mohammed Kudus as great players the club should look out for.



"Mohammed Kudus is someone that I think could be a replacement for Salah," he told Grosvenor Sport



"Even last summer I would have said that and now of course he is playing really well for West Ham. You could also throw in someone like Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, but there aren't really any obvious replacements out there.



"Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich is a possibility because he is in a bit of a situation with his contract there at the moment. He is the kind of name that they need to bring in and he could be an option," he added.



Since joining West Ham in the summer, Mohammed Kudus has become an instrumental player for the Hammers.



The 23-year-old has so far scored 13 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for West Ham United.



