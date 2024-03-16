Kudus’ West Ham United to face Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League quarterfinals

Sports News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Mohammed Kudus’ West Ham United will battle it out with German outfit, Bayer Leverkusen, in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.



The Premier League club will travel to Germany to face Leverkusen in the first leg at the Bay Arena on April 11 before the reverse fixture at the London Stadium on April 18.



Kudus is expected to play a huge role for the Hammers as they aim to defend the title they won last season.



The Black Stars player will come up against compatriot Jeremie Frimpong, who has been in a scintillating performance for the German outfit this season.



The former Ajax star delivered an outstanding performance on Thursday at the London Stadium to help the Hammers cruise to an emphatic 5-0 win over the Bundesliga club in the round 16 second-leg tie.



Kudus exhibited his goal-scoring prowess after bagging a brace to help West Ham overcome their 1-0 loss in Germany as they progressed to the quarterfinals with a 5-1 aggregate.



The former Ajax star has been in blistering form since joining the English Premier League in the summer. He has scored six goals and provided four assists in 23 Premier League appearances so far this season.