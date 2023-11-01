Kudus, Partey to battle Osimhen, Mane, others for 2023 African Player of the Year award

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars duo, Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey have been nominated for the 2023 CAF African Footballer of the Year.



The two Black Stars players are set to compete against top talents such as Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, Victor Osimhen, Sadio Mane, Hakim Ziyech, Sofyane Amrabat, Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Vincent Aboubakar, Percy Tau, Frank Anguissa, and others.



Kudus Mohammed had a standout 2022 season, contributing 18 goals and 7 assists in 42 appearances for Ajax and making significant contributions to Ghana's 2022 World Cup campaign.



Thomas Partey played a pivotal role in Ghana's World Cup qualification and had a notable season with Arsenal.



In the 2022 edition, Sadio Mane of Senegal was crowned the African Footballer of the Year.



The nominations for the awards was curated by a panel comprising CAF Technical Experts, African Football Legends, and select media representatives.



The evaluation considered player performance from November 2022 to September 2023.



The award categories include CAF African Player of the Year, CAF Interclub Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, CAF National Team of the Year, Club of the Year, and CAF Young Player of the Year (for players under 21).



Additionally, the introduction of the CAF African Goalkeeper of the Year Category (Men and Women) will honor outstanding goalkeepers, with 10 goalies nominated for this new award.



The ultimate winners in each category will be determined through a voting process that includes the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, head coaches, captains of member associations, and clubs that participated in the group stages of the Interclub competitions.





Attention everyone ????



Your nominees for the 2023 Player of the Year (MEN) award. ???? #CAFAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/nMj2gsC0NZ — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 1, 2023

JNA/KPE