Kudus, Paintsil, Kamaldeen Sulemana set for Black Meteors call-up for CAF U-23 Championship in Morocco next month

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

AFC Ajax Amsterdam star player Kudus Mohammed, Joseph Paintsil of KRC Genk and Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton FC in the English Premier League are alle set for Black Meteors call-up.



According to the communication director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, the above mentioned players are eligible to represent Ghana at the U-23 level.



He revealed that the Ghana Football Association together with the technical team of the Black Stars will sit down to make a decision if coach Ibrahim Tanko in charge of the Meteors team submits their names for the tournament.



“The two coaches will decide on it. Ibrahim Tanko will need to tell us his plans and which players he intends to take for the U23 tournament from the Black Stars”, he said.



“Once the players are made known to the FA, we will continue the conversation with Chris Hughton for his approval. If you will remember during Ghana v Algeria some players such as Issahaku and Ernest Nuamah who were eligible for U23 were permitted to play.”



“Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen, and Joseph Paintsil among others are all qualified players who can play for the U23 in Morocco, should the request come and Chris Houghton gives the permission, they will all be eligible to feature for the Meteors”, Henry Asante Twum told Akoma FM



Ghana are in the same group as the hosts nation, Morocco, Congo Brazzaville and Guinea as the tournament starts in June with the best three teams making it to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.



Ghana have failed to qualify for the Olympic Games since their last time in 2004 in Athens in Greece and are desperate to make an appearance for the first time at the event.