Kudus Mohammed voted into Eredivise Best XI of the Week

Sports News of Monday, 21 September 2020
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Sensational Ghanaian play maker Kudus Mohammed has been voted into the Eredivise Best XI of the week after a brilliant debut for Ajax.
Mohammed Kudus was voted King of the match as Ajax thumped RKC Waalwijk 3-0 in their match-week two encounter at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday.
It was the Ghanaian international’s first league start for the Dutch giants since joining the club in a 9 million euros deal from FC Nordsjælland in July.
The 20-year-old lasted the entire duration and was outstanding throughout the match. Kudus bossed the midfield alongside Mexican international Edson Alvarez and Quincy Promes.
He completed 90 passes, had a 92% pass accuracy, 4 shots, 1 key pass, 6 accurate long balls, has 3/3 successful dribbles, won 4 tackles, made 3 interceptions and won 8/12 of his duels in what was a masterful display.
