Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kudus Mohammed undergoes medical ahead of Ajax move

Ghanaian attacker Kudus Mohammed

Talented Ghanaian attacker Kudus Mohammed is undergoing medical ahead of his move to Dutch giants Ajax, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 19-year-old arrived in Amsterdam on Thursday morning for the mandatory medicals after to join Ajax in a deal worth €9 million, shattering the Ghanaian transfer record for a teenager.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate will sign a five-year contract after passing the medical.



Kudus has been one of the most prolific teenagers in Denmark, scoring 12 goals in 25 appearances for Nordsjælland.



It's a massive career move for the Ghana international, who has gained inches in the global media for his exploits in the Danish Superliga.



The Ghana youngster caught the attention of Europe's big giants including Liverpool, Everton, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.



He has opted to Ajax who are famed for honing talents of footballer across the globe.



Kudus scored in his Black Stars debut last November against South Africa in the Nations Cup qualifier.

