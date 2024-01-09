You are here: HomeSports2024 01 09Article 1909517

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kudus Mohammed to miss Black Stars 2023 AFCON opener against Cape Verde - Reports

« Prev

Next »

Comments (4)

Listen to Article

Mohammed Kudus Mohammed Kudus

The Black Stars could miss Mohammed Kudus in their opening game against Cape Verde at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

A report by 3Sports suggests that Kudus suffered a tight hamstring after his last game for West Ham United.

The report further notes that the former Ajax man will regain full fitness in 5-6 days and that he will not be available for Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde.

Mohammed Kudus is still yet to join the Black Stars squad after missing the pre-AFCON camping.

While giving an update on the 23-year-old injury after Ghana's goalless draw against Namibia, Hughton confirmed that the forward will join the squad on Tuesday, January 9, 2023.

"We were in touch with [Kudus] and his club, he will join us [on Tuesday]," he said.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick start on January 13, 2023. Ghana will face Cape Verde in a Group B encounter on Sunday, January 14 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Baigny in Abidjan.


EE/EK