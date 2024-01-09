Kudus Mohammed to miss Black Stars 2023 AFCON opener against Cape Verde - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars could miss Mohammed Kudus in their opening game against Cape Verde at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.



A report by 3Sports suggests that Kudus suffered a tight hamstring after his last game for West Ham United.



The report further notes that the former Ajax man will regain full fitness in 5-6 days and that he will not be available for Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde.



Mohammed Kudus is still yet to join the Black Stars squad after missing the pre-AFCON camping.



While giving an update on the 23-year-old injury after Ghana's goalless draw against Namibia, Hughton confirmed that the forward will join the squad on Tuesday, January 9, 2023.



"We were in touch with [Kudus] and his club, he will join us [on Tuesday]," he said.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick start on January 13, 2023. Ghana will face Cape Verde in a Group B encounter on Sunday, January 14 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Baigny in Abidjan.





EE/EK