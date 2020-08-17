Soccer News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kudus Mohammed to get enough friendlies with Ajax before league start

Kudus Mohammed

Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed will get enough game time under his belt at Ajax during their pre-season training before the commencement of the Dutch Eredivisie campaign.



Kudus is yet to play in a game for Ajax since he joined from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland this summer as he is still awaiting his working permit.



The 19-year-old has been included in Erik ten Hag’s team for their pre-season training camp in Austria.



The Dutch giants have lined up two friendly matches against AC Wolfsberger and Red Bull Salzburg in Austria before returning to the Netherlands.



Ajax on their return from the training camp will play against German sides Holstein Kiel, Hertha BSC, Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin.



Kudus is expected to enjoy playing minutes in the aforementioned games in order to get him up to speed before the commencement of the Eredivisie.



The Eredivisie will kick-off on Saturday, September 12, 2020.





