Kudus Mohammed set for quicker than expected injury return

Ajax player Kudus Mohammed (L)

Ajax has been handed some good news with the injury situation of Ghanaian prodigy, Kudus Mohammed as the player is way ahead of schedule in his recovery and could even play for his team before the year ends.



Kudus Mohammed got injured on his Champions League debut against Liverpool and was ruled out of action for about four months.



He was challenged by Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and he was left on the turf after injuring his meniscus and out of action for a long time.



Kudus has since undergone surgery to correct the defect and is now going through rehabilitation to get back to fitness.



Initial diagnosis revealed that the creative midfielder could return by early next year but according to his coach Erik Ten Haag, the Ghanaian is on course to recover in time and play for Ajax before the year ends.



Since joining Ajax in the summer, he has been a real revelation churning out impressive performances week in week out till his unfortunate injury in October.



"He is in his final phase of his rehabilitation," Ajax Amsterdam trainer Erik ten Hag said on Sunday.



"There is a chance that he will get into action quickly. We are certainly working towards that with him."



The Dutch giants will play against FC Utrecht in the KNVB Cup on Wednesday and will visit ADO Den Haag on Sunday.



Next Wednesday will be the last game of the calendar year, with Willem II the opponents.



Kudus and another player with Ghanaian heritage Brian Brobbey are among six players at Ajax who are on the injury list and the coach is confident some of them might play this Wednesday.



"I hope that some of those players will be able to play against Utrecht again on Wednesday," said Ten Hag.

