Kudus Mohammed needs to improve - Man United legend Gary Neville

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has advised West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus to be decisive to enhance his game.



Despite being impressed with the Ghanaian's performance against Brentford on February 26, 2024, Neville stated that Kudus would have done a lot better with the ball.



The former Valencia manager cited Kudus' final decisions as specific attributes he should work on and also urged the former Ajax man to be unpredictable.



"Kudus has got something, but he just needs to be a bit more mature in his final choices. Sometimes wingers can be unpredictable, but they need to be unpredictable not just to the opposition but also to their own teammates. In the first half, he took one or two wild shots instead of making a final pass.



“And I did say in that first half that the one thing David Moyes could say at halftime was for him to be a little bit more precise in what he was doing and that third goal came from him being more direct and putting in that lovely cross for Jarrod Bowen which was a big moment in the game,” he added.



Mohammed Kudus provided the assist in West Ham United's 4-2 win over Brentford at the London Stadium.



The assist takes Kudus' tally to six goals and two assists in the Premier League this season in his debut campaign.



EE/ ADG