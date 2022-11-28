Kudus Mohammed named man-of-the-match in Ghana's win over South Korea

Sports News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed was named man-of-the-match in Ghana's win over South Korea at Education City Stadium.



Kudus netted a brace in an entertaining 3-2 win over Asians in their second Group H encounter at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Ajax put on a show and propelled Ghana to their first win of the tournament, taking his tally to 2 goals and an assist in two games.



Kudus and Mohammed Salisu gave Ghana a 2-0 first-half lead before South Korea pulled parity within two minutes in the second half through two headers by Cho.



Kudus reclaimed the lead for Ghana on the 68 minutes, beautifully connecting Gideon Mensah's cross from the left.



Ghana, following the win, have now moved to second in the group, trailing Portugal based on goals.



